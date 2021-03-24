Firefox's new SmartBlock makes private browsing less of a headache

Firefox's new SmartBlock tool ensures websites work correctly when you're trying to avoid being tracked by marketers.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Brad Chacos/IDG

Firefox 87 just dropped with a killer new feature for privacy buffs: SmartBlock for private browsing.

Mozilla’s browser has been pushing hard on pro-privacy features recently in a bid to differentiate itself from Google’s juggernaut Chrome. Along those lines, Firefox offers a Tracking Protection tool for its Private Browsing and Strict Traction Protection Modes that “automatically blocks third-party scripts, images, and other content from being loaded.” Blocking those scripts prevents users from being tracked across sites—but it can sometimes result in websites rendering slowly or incorrectly.

SmartBlock aims to fix that. Mozilla’s Thomas Wisniewski explains how:

“SmartBlock [provides] local stand-ins for blocked third-party tracking scripts. These stand-in scripts behave just enough like the original ones to make sure that the website works properly. They allow broken sites relying on the original scripts to load with their functionality intact.

The SmartBlock stand-ins are bundled with Firefox: no actual third-party content from the trackers are loaded at all, so there is no chance for them to track you this way. And, of course, the stand-ins themselves do not contain any code that would support tracking functionality.”

firefox 87 Brad Chacos/IDG

Up to date with Firefox 87!

We haven’t had a chance to give SmartBlock a test drive yet, but it sure sounds good on paper. If you want to start using the new feature now, you can update your existing Firefox installation to version 87 by opening the browser’s options menu and heading to Help > About Firefox.

While you’re mucking around in the options menu, also check out the Protections Dashboard option for a personalized rundown of the privacy protections Firefox made for you while you’ve been browsing.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?