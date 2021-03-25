Changes in tvOS 14.5 beta point to no more ‘Siri Remote’

It's now called the Apple TV Remote.

(Macworld.com)

body>

Apple released tvOS 14.5 to developers on Tuesday, and the update includes some interesting changes for the Apple TV streaming box. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser reports that in the latest beta of tvOS 14.5, references to the Siri Remote, the hardware input device that comes with the Apple TV, have been replaced with Apple TV Remote. Additionally, Apple no longer refers to the Home Button, instead calling it the TV Button.

This could be Apple simply cleaning up its language so it's more appropriate to the situation, as in some countries Siri functionality isn't available. But Apple also likes to make such changes when new hardware is coming, and there have been rumors that new Apple TV hardware could be available this year. The Apple TV 4K was originally released in September 2017, and the Apple TV HD made its debut two years earlier.

Moser has a Twitter thread that points out other changes in tvOS 14.5, including a Type to Siri feature, support for Other Wireless Speakers, and a redesigned Podcasts section.

Other features that have been revealed in earlier betas of tvOS 14.5 include support for the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X controllers and a change of the refresh rates settings from 30Hz and 60Hz to the more specific 29.97Hz and 59.94Hz.

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
