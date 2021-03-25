New Logitech keyboard targets muscle strain

Offers greater wrist support and reduced wrist bending

(PC World)

Credit: Logitech

Logitech has released an advanced ergonomic split keyboard, the Ergo K860. Offering greater wrist support and reduced muscle activity, the K860 promotes a more relaxed typing posture to allow users to work comfortably at their desk.

“We know that most people spend between a quarter and a third of their lives at work, so it is important they stay comfortable while they’re at it, Logitech senior global product manager, Lars Holm Lauridsen, said.

“We created a science-driven ergonomic keyboard to help office workers improve their posture, increase comfort and lower muscle strain. “Ergo K860 is designed, developed and tested with criteria set out by leading ergonomists, resulting in a typing experience that does not compromise productivity.”

Credit: Logitech

The curved wrist rest with pillowed cushioning places the user’s forearms just above the keyboard, offering 54 per cent more wrist support and reducing wrist bending by 25 per cent, according to Logitech. The adjustable palm lift feature keeps wrists in a natural posture, whether the user is seated or standing. The keyboard is certified by United States Ergonomics and has been tested and rated for a 10 million keystroke lifespan. 

It features Logitech’s Perfect Stroke key system, designed for comfort, precision and fluidity. User-friendly online onboarding, including ergonomic workstation tips, makes it easy to set up the K860   on Mac or PC platforms. Choose to connect via Bluetooth Low Energy or the USB dongle.

The Ergo K860 follows a Logitech Flow-enabled mouse, such as the Logitech MX Vertical Advanced Ergonomic Mouse, from one computer to another, so users can type on multiple devices in one fluid workflow when using Logitech Options software. Controlling multiple computers from one keyboard and mouse can improve your ergonomic setup by preventing strain caused by unnecessary physical movements. The Logitech Ergo K860 Ergonomic Split Keyboard is now available at Logitech.com and select retail stores. RRP: $229.95.

By Mike Gee

PC World
