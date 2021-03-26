Macworld Podcast 735: The past and future of the HomePod and iMac

body>

Deep inside the HomePod mini is a secret. Will Apple ever reveal it to the public? What's not so secret are the reason why Apple decided to end to the original HomePod and the iMac Pro. We memorialize these products and look to the future in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 735 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.