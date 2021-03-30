Ricoh delivers new high speed, black and white, office printers

Allows for consolidation of smaller MFPs and printers into one device

(PC World) on

Credit: Ricoh

Workplace technology provider, Ricoh, has launched new high speed, flagship, all-in-one, A3, black and white, multi-function, office printers (MFP).

The M 7000 and IM 9000 MFPs provide copy, print, scan with optional fax and are an ideal for businesses that don’t require colour printing but still need high volume black and white prints, and rapid colour scanning. 

Designed to be fast, the IM 9000 delivers 90 pages-per-minute (ppm) whilst both models scan at 240 impressions per minute in black and white and colour.  They support large high-volume office spaces, copy rooms and large workgroups generating average copy volumes up to 34,000 pages per month. 

The 10.1-inch Smart Operation Panel offers a revamped user interface and smoother touch response while basic finishing is made easy with all new finishers that support sorting, stapling and up to six different folding techniques.  

The new printers include a small paper tray, double feed detection option for the Single Pass Document Feeder (SPDF), a 1250-sheet output sorting tray and a slim-line multi-folding unit that enables in-house production using typical fold types without the need for production level space requirements.

Ricoh Always Current Technology, Ricoh Intelligent Support, and Ricoh Smart Integration allow users to keep their device up to date with periodic feature upgrades without having to buy a new device.  These maximise uptime with proactive device support and, in a new subscription model, enable users to add software solutions and Cloud services with no upfront costs. 

Businesses with international operations can collaborate with teams remotely across the globe with documents shared securely from smartphones and tablets via the Ricoh Smart Device Connector app.

Ricoh assistant product manager, Sul Koralege, said, that in today’s  fast-paced world, businesses and public sector departments needed to be more responsive than ever before.  The new MFPs  elevated work quality and delivered outstanding print performance.

The new printers allow users to consolidate smaller MFPs and printers into a single high print volume device.  

Tags Ricoh

By Mike Gee

PC World
