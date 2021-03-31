After 20 years of OS X, macOS 11 might be gone after Big Sur

body>

After nearly two decades and 16 versions of cat names and California landmarks in macOS X, Apple is reportedly ready to move on. According to WebKit code spotted by 9to5Mac, the next version of macOS won't be 11.1.

Apple didn't make a big deal out of finally moving from macOS X to 11 with Big Sur, and with the launch of the first Apple silicon Macs, it made sense to start fresh. But we also assumed Apple would follow the same numbering system that it did with OS X, meaning this year's release would be macOS 11.1 and likely be named for a place within Big Sur.

According to 9to5Mac, however, mentions of iOS 15 and macOS 12 were recently added to the open-source WebKit repository by an Apple employee, strongly suggesting those are the names Apple will use in the fall when new versions arrive. 9to5Mac notes that WebKit code usually labels future version of operation systems TBA to hide version numbers.

Apple will unveil the next version of macOS and iOS at its annual WWDC conference during an online keynote on June 7.