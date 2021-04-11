What secrets lie within Apple’s WWDC21 invite?

body>

Apple's biggest event of the year is coming soon: The Worldwide Developers Conference dates are set. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we'll talk about WWDC, the timing of this year's show, what Easter eggs are in the invite, and more.

This is episode 736 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Get info

Learn more about the topics we discussed on the show.

Your hot takes

Here are a few Twitter responses to Apple's WWDC announcement.

Reflections in lenses will be deciphered as a Qannon information ‘drop' causing followers to pour through https://t.co/B4AES8Opl3 for clues.



The discovery of amazing technology & ecosystem will drive a spike in inquiries about the iphone 17. — Michael Steiner (@vdubya) March 30, 2021

The reflection/projection from the mac onto the glasses look weirdly like AR glasses… all the teaser images look like this… — tweeted: (@innovationsdead) March 30, 2021

High sierra type update for mac os



Wich is great — Bartok Gabriel (@BartokGabi17) March 30, 2021

There was a time when these events were exciting, those days are long past now. Apple needs to come up with a paradigm shift like they did when the original iPod killed the Sony Walkman cassette player — Vector (@2Wheels7) March 30, 2021

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld's podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.