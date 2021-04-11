What secrets lie within Apple’s WWDC21 invite?

body>
Apple's biggest event of the year is coming soon: The Worldwide Developers Conference dates are set. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we'll talk about WWDC, the timing of this year's show, what Easter eggs are in the invite, and more.
This is episode 736 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Get info
Learn more about the topics we discussed on the show.
- WWDC 2021: Apple to unveil iOS 15, macOS 12 on June 7
- After 20 years of 10.x, macOS 11.x might only last a year
- Apple's Second All-Virtual WWDC Will (Hopefully) Be Its Last (Bloomberg)
Your hot takes
Here are a few Twitter responses to Apple's WWDC announcement.
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld's podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.