Macworld readers help decipher the WWDC teasers

body>

While we're still waiting for the March April event to bring some new products, Apple at least gave us something to talk about this week. The Worldwide Developers Conference will be held June 7-11 in an all-online format just like last year. We're expecting some great things for the Mac, a peek at iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12, but like always, we're hoping there are some clues hidden in the teaser images.

We talked about it on our podcast this week, but we left the real detective work to our readersâ€”and they had some wild theories. Here are few of our favorites.

Apple Glasses

It's pretty clear that Apple wants us to focus on the fact that each of the memoji characters in the images are wearing glasses. On the surface, they're a mere prop to reflect the icons that are on the MacBook's display, but there could be something deeper going on.

APPLE GLASS! Wait !!!!! Is it really happening?? I'm so damn excited â€” pulkit kalra (@pulkitxx) March 31, 2021

The reflection/projection from the mac onto the glasses look weirdly like AR glassesâ€¦ all the teaser images look like thisâ€¦ â€” tweeted: (@innovationsdead) March 30, 2021

MacBook upgrades

Of all the things we expect from the Mac both at WWDC and in 2021, we're mostly excited about the changes coming to the MacBook line. And readers think we might see some of them at WWDC.

Face ID coming to MacBooks obviously â€” Jeremy Walker (@DuffSurly) March 31, 2021