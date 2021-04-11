Macworld readers debate the best and worst Apple products of all time

What you liked and disliked about our picks.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple's 45th anniversary was on April 1 but the company isn't much into celebrating such occasions. They didn't do anything major publicly, though there was a tweet from CEO Tim Cook (who also sent a message to Apple employees).

Here at Macworld, we took the opportunity to look back at Apple's product history and pick our best and worst products from the company. And of course, our dear readers had their own thoughts on these lists, agreeing with some of our choices, but also eager to point out where we went wrong. So here is a compilation of some of the responses we received on Twitter and Facebook.

Sock it to us

We, um, really weren't expecting all the love readers have for the iPod Socks. The list did post on April Fool's day, so maybe the joke was on us? I still remember the day Steve Jobs introduced the iPod Socks at an event in 2004, when, sandwiched between media members, we looked at each other, befuddled.

Facebook iPod SocksFacebook
Facebook iPod SocksFacebook
Facebook iPod SocksFacebook

High praise for the Hi-Fi

We included the iPod Hi-Fi on our worst list, and many of you were ready to come to its defense. Yes, the iPod Hi-Fi produced good sound (which I didn't actually say in the list writeup), but I did point out that it didn't sound as good as some of its competitors. (And @delabaviere, I do have the iPad Hi-Fi. The picture in the article is of my very own.)

What da puck?

Longtime Apple users are in almost unanimous agreement that the Apple USB Mouseâ€”a.k.a the hockey puck mouseâ€”is a bad product. I said almost.

Some thought the Magic Mouse deserved to be on the list.

Facebook Worst Apple ProductFacebook
Facebook Worst Apple ProductFacebook

Oh yeah, that was good

Our list of Apple's best products didn't garner as many responses are our worst list. Which, knowing how human nature works, was probably to be expected. But those of you who did respond had some great comments.

Apple Best ProductsFacebook

Hey Macworld, who asked you anyway?

Okay, so maybe there are better ways to celebrate Apple's 45th anniversary. Point taken. We've got some time to work on something really good for the 50th anniversary. In the meantime, these words from @alextsayun are ones we'll keep in mind.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?