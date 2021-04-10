The iPad Pro may finally launch next week with no event, nothing else

Apple's April event might not actually happen

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

March came and went without an Apple event and now it's looking like April might do the same. A new rumour suggests that the iPad Pro could arrive as early as April 12 but without an event or any other products.

LeaksApplePro on Twitter, who previously nailed the date of the iPhone 13 event and leaked images of the third-gen AirPods, says the new iPad Pro will land on Apple.com on Tuesday, April 13, with little more than a press release.

That's a lot different than the rumours of a big event last month to bring new AirPods and AirTags alongside the new tablet.

Credit: IDG

Of course, that doesn't mean the iPad Pro won't be an excellent refresh. Apple also launched the iPad Pro last March with the new Magic Keyboard alongside a revamped MacBook Air via press release on Apple.comm as well as the iPhone SE in April and new AirPods Max headphones in December.

The new iPad Pro is rumoured to gain several new features, including a mini LED display that's brighter and more efficient, Thunderbolt 3, an improved camera, and 5G networking. It will presumably keep the same size (11 inches and 12.9 inches) and shape, but gain a much faster chip in the A14X.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AppleiPad Pro

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?