Macworld Podcast 737: Tim Cook and Apple’s sway over privacy, AR, and an Apple Car

body>

Apple CEO Tim Cook made some interesting revelations in a recent episode of the Sway podcast. We talk about Cook's comments about privacy, augmented reality, his retirement and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

Before we talk about the Swisher/Cook interview, we talk about Apple's announcement about its Find My program for third-party apps.

This is episode 737 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Get info

You can listen to Kara Swisher's interview with Tim Cook on the Sway podcast. The New York Times also has a transcript available.

Learn more about Apple's Works with Find My announcement.

Your hot takes

When the interview was released, we posted an article about the part regarding Tim Cook's thoughts on retirement. Macworld readers had some strong opinions.

If he leaves Apple the world most be coming to a end in 2 to 4 years and he knows that, so he going to take some kick back time with his family and friends. — Marvel Jones (@MarvelTuggle) April 5, 2021

Y'all… Tim Cook is SIXTY years young… you want him to work at Apple till he keels over on top of an iPhone 26 prototype or something?



Let the man plan a retirement. — Chris Bucky Barnes (@ChrisBarnesTech) April 5, 2021

I'm not in love. Jobs… Jobs I loved. — The Monocle (@the_monocle) April 5, 2021

We love Time cook seriously ? He has no soul — fightingippo (@fighting_ippo) April 5, 2021

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld's podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.