Corsair K65 RGB Mini: Hands-on with the 60-percent mechanical gaming keyboard

It's just so small.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Mechanical gaming keyboards are the way to go if you’re looking for a superior typing or gaming experience, and size doesn’t always matter. Corsair’s K65 RGB Mini is a 60-percent mechanical keyboard—meaning it trims off some of the keys and focuses on offering a smaller footprint compared to a full-size keyboard with a dedicated function key row and number pad. It straddles the line between form and function, but it packs in quite a few features for its price tag ($110 on Amazon).

The K65 RGB Mini comes with more durable PBT double-shot keycaps that don’t wear down over time as much as traditional ABS plastic. Per-key RGB lighting is controllable inside Corsair’s iCue software, and an all-white tray underneath provides a radiant glow across the whole board. A whole host of on-board shortcuts are side-printed on keys and offer over 30 different controls to make up for the lack of dedicated keys—like the function and arrow keys.

Speaking of keys, the K65 uses Cherry MX linear switches (Red or Speed) that are custom-tailored for gaming. Corsair also boasts about its Axon processing technology, which delivers lightning-fast key press response, with up to 8,000Hz polling that can be configured inside iCue. For even more details about this fancy little keyboard, head on over Corsair’s site and check out the full spec sheet.

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

The real question I have is: Why does someone want such small keyboard at the expense of extra functionality to begin with? After much debate I’ve come to understand where it’s a good fit.

Minimal desktop setups are very popular on social media platforms like Instagram right now, so there is definitely an aesthetic angle to this form factor. I personally wouldn’t prioritize it over those keys that I’ve come to love on a full-size keyboard.

One thing I could get behind is the camp of people who prefer smaller sizes in order to cut down on wrist strain, by bringing the mouse closer to the keyboard—something you can do thanks to the reduced size. As someone who uses a trackball for work for this reason, it hadn’t occurred to me that I could cut down on the distance my hand had to travel if I got rid of the keypad and the arrow keys.

But what if you still want or need a number pad, like I do? You can always get a dedicated one and place it wherever you want.

That is the last major reason I’ve heard for why people love this form factor—because they love the ability to customize their space to their own work style. This appeals to me as a PC builder, and I’m glad I took the time to check in with the mechanical keyboard community to further understand this unique trend.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Adam Patrick Murray

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?