Samsung's iTest web app is like an April Fools' Day joke that arrived a week late

Switch without actually switching.

(Macworld.com) on

You won't find it in the App Store, but if you want to test out Samsung's One UI 3 OS on your iPhone, there's a handy way to do it. Why anyone would want to is another question.

The web app, which was made by Samsung New Zealand, is actually pretty slick and does a good job of replicating a Galaxy phone experience, complete with notifications, themes, and incoming calls. The navigation uses the older bar rather than gestures, though Samsung does ship its phones with gestures turned off by default.

Tapping on menus and settings tabs doesn't actually do the thing they're supposed to do. Rather, they bring up little pop-up cards that explain what they would do on a Samsung phone. There are also fun little Easter eggs, like the Google bar going directly to a Samsung Galaxy S21 search.

Samsung iTest web app shows you what it would be like to use a Galaxy S21 on your iPhone. Credit: IDG

I'm not exactly sure what this is trying to accomplish, however. Like the iPhone, Samsung phones are as much about the hardware as the software, with the design, display, and camera driving the experience, as well as the nuances of the respective interfaces. Otherwise, the foundation of Galaxy phones and iPhones are very similar, with apps, icons, and widgets peppering the home screen. I can't imagine why anyone who uses this would come away with an informed opinion of Samsung's OS or phones, let alone decide that they want to switch. It feels more like a slick gag app than anything, which is probably why it launched now and not on April 1.

You can try out the app using this link and downloading the Safari bookmark to your home screen.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungApril Fools' DayiTest web app

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?