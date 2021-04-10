Weekly Apple Update: New iPads finally on the way but supply shortages cause delays

body>

While we here at Macworld read and write about Apple all week long, we totally get that you might not. But since you're here now, allow us to catch you up on all of the stuff you need to know from the past week.

iPad Pros are finally coming (we think)

After lots of false hope over the past several weeks, It looks like new iPad Pros are finally on the way, possibly arriving as early as Tuesday. If you haven't been following the rumors, we're expecting a mini LED display, A14X processor, and a better camera. The design will likely stay the same and we'll hopefully get a few high-end features to separate it from the Air, such as Thunderbolt 4 and pro apps.

However, the other rumored products—AirTags, AirPods, and Apple TV—might not be joining the party. The latest rumors say there won't be an event to usher in the new iPad, which means it could be a standalone release.

Chips shortage are starting to affect production

While supply constraints and chip shortages have been affecting the automotive and graphics card industries for a while, Apple has thus far avoided any serious impact. But a new report from Nikkei Asia says Apple has pushed pack production of its two iPad and MacBook models after they were hit with shortages.

And things could get worse. Just this week, Ford and GM shuttered several factories due to chip shortages, and Google reportedly canceled the Pixel 5a also due to chips issues. Thus far, we haven't heard anything about the iPhone—and Apple is in a stronger position since it manufactures its own chips—but it seems likely that the iPhone 13 will be delayed at least as long as last year.

Find My… everything

We don't know if we're ever going to see AirTags, but Apple's announcement this week might be even better. For the first time ever, third-party devices will be able to tap into Apple's Find My network so users can track non-Apple things. There are only a handful of devices at launch, including a pair of VanMoof e-bikes and Belkin true wireless earbuds. There's also a keyring tracker from Chipolo that looks an awful lot like the rumored AirTags. Apple says more partners are coming soon, and if enough Find My devices launch, it could make AirTags irrelevant before they even arrive.