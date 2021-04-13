GeForce NOW is coming soon to Australia

Credit: Dominic Bayley

PC gamers besotted with the idea of accessing their games on any device at any time will soon be in for a treat when GeForce NOW beta releases in Australia.

GeForce NOW is Nvidia's much anticipated cloud-based game streaming service supporting cloud-based streaming on what Nvidia has promised to be just about any device you might own, including any laptop or desktop PC or Mac, SHEILD TV, android device, iPhone or iPad.

The way it works sounds very much like attending an all-you-can-eat buffet, except you’ve gone and brought along all your own food. The service connects to your favourite PC games store, be that Steam, Epic or another supported store and streams your games from Nvidia data centres to your selected device, wherever you may be.

The folks at Nvidia have called this a “bring your own games (BYOG)” experience, since players will need to own a copy of the games they play. So for example, if you were to have Destiny 2 in your Steam account, you could simply sign in to your GeForce NOW account and play it on the device of your choosing.

The best thing about the GeForce NOW proposition is that players won’t need to fiddle with multiple game libraries to launch games, they will simply need to launch one app to get access to the titles they want to play, which is infinitely more satisfying than wasting time managing a game library if you ask us.

More than 750 games will be supported, including AAA games like Wolfenstein Youngblood, Ark Survival Evolved and Far Cry 5. Gamers will also have the option of playing a selection of more than 75 free games, such as Dota 2, Fortnite and Rocket League, and won’t need to manage game drivers since this will be taken care of by the service.

Nvidia announced GeForce NOW would be reaching Aussie shores in January this year, after it signed an agreement with provider Pentanet, a Perth-based company founded by a keen group of gamers that is somewhat of a rising star in Australia’s ISP category.

As to what kind of games the service can handle, it all sounds very promising. Nvidia said the service will support even the most demanding games running on max settings thanks to the use of optimised NVIDIA RTX servers – consisting of 40 Turing GPUs - that should deliver 60 frames per second (fps), instant loading and ray-traced graphics.

Having said that, gamers will require a strong internet connection – Nvidia said speeds of at least 15 Mbps will be required to achieve 720p at 60fps and 25Mbps for 1080p at 60fps.

No official release date or pricing has been announced as of yet, however Nvidia has confirmed that beta testing will commence sometime mid-year. Interested Australian gamers can now register their interest on the GeForce NOW website.