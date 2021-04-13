A radical new Apple TV is in the works with a HomePod speaker and camera

A Bloomberg report sheds light on Apple's future smart home plans.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

While we're waiting for a new Apple TV to arrive with a faster processor and better remote, Apple may have way bigger plans for its set-top box. According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next Apple TV might be a whole lot more than a digital streaming box.

Details are scarce, but Gurman says Apple is working on a product that would combine an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions. The current Apple TV has no speaker, microphone, or camera, so the change would represent a massive shift for the device, which started in 2007 as a hobby.

A camera and a speaker would instantly turn the Apple TV into a Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show competitor while giving Apple a much better position in the smart home race. After discontinuing the original HomePod earlier this year, Apple's only smart home device is the $99 HomePod mini, which offers Siri capabilities and music playback.

Gurman also says Apple is working on a device that connects to an iPad with an iMac G4-like robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room. Both Amazon newest Echo Show and the Facebook Portal featuring a camera that tracks users as they move.

However, it's not clear what an Apple TV with a camera would look like. As it stands, it's a device that isn't generally positioned in a way that would make it natural to use a camera, so adding video capabilities would fundamentally transform the way it's used, even if it didn't have a built-in screen. Gurman doesn't give a timetable for a possible release of the new devices, but given that they're in early development, they're likely at least a year or more away.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?