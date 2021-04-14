Huawei releases the FreeBuds 4i earphones

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i come in two colours, Ceramic White and Carbon Crystal Black. Credit: Huawei

There are a lot of mid-priced earphones being released into the Australian marketplace and now Australian consumers have another option in Huawei's FreeBuds 4i. These earphones have a sub $200 pricepoint and feature active noise cancellation.

10 hours continuous music playback

Huawei said the FreeBuds 4i can deliver 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of a voice call, or together with the charging case, 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of a voice call. If the ANC is turned on, the FreeBuds 4i can deliver up to 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of voice call. They also charge quickly providing four hours of audio from a 10-minute charge.

An ergonomic design

According to Huawei a great deal of thought has gone into the design of the earphones. They feature an oval-shaped and compact design inspired by the pebbles of the black sandy beaches in Iceland. The charging case features a curved shape that fits into the arc of the user's palm.

The FreeBuds 4i are available in two colours, Ceramic White and Carbon Crystal Black.

Active ANC

The earphones feature ANC technology to reduce ambient noise. They detect ambient noise through their microphones and generate a reverse sound wave to reduce it. The noise cancellation algorithm targets environments that are typically noisy such as busy shopping centres, loud public transport, a train station, or the office for ANC optimisation.

The FreeBuds 4i also feature an awareness mode, allowing users to hear their surroundings without taking the earbuds off. By pressing and holding the earbud, the 4i will automatically switch between awareness mode and ANC mode.



To reduce environmental noise interference during calls, the earphones use three anti-interference technologies to improve the call quality. Beamforming technology allows the microphones to pick up the user's voice accurately; the dual-mic system comes with a slit-duct design to effectively reduce wind noise; and the AI noise reduction technology, filters out extra noise.

The headphones and case both feature a stylish ergonomic design.





Balanced audio output

The FreeBuds 4i include 10mm large dynamic drivers to offer larger amplitude for powerful bass performance. The earphones also adopt the PEEK+PU polymer composite diaphragm, providing high sensitivity and rich, dynamic response.

Users can also easily control music playback, voice call, and activate noise with a gesture touch. When using FreeBuds 4i with Huawei smartphones running EMUI 10.0 or above, it supports fast pairing with a pop-up notification that will prompt when the charging case is opened.

When pairing, the battery information of the earbuds and the charging case will be displayed clearly.

When ANC is turned off Huawei's FreeBuds 4i offer 10 hours of continual playback.





Australian pricing and availability

Huawei FreeBuds 4i are now available from Huawei Experience Store online and in-store at Chatswood, World Square, and Hurstville, MobileCiti, and Amazon. The RRP is AUD$159, and if you buy them before April 30, 2021, you will get a bonus Huawei Band 4 (Black) worth $69.







