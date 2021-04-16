This Apple's Spring Loaded event invite theory is kinda blowing our minds

It probably means nothing but whoa.

(Macworld.com) on

It wouldn't be an Apple event without a little friendly sleuthing, and the Spring Loaded invite is no exception. But unlike the usual shot-in-the dark wild guesses, there's one that caught our attention this time.

We're not sure it actually means anything, but people more conspiratorially minded than us have noticed that if you rotate and resize the squiggly drawing of the rainbow Apple logo on the invitation, it looks a lot like the cursive hello that appeared in the original Mac advertisement. We didn't really believe it until we overlaid the two images on top of each other, and as you can see below, they match up quite well. Even the leaf fits on the top half of the H.

IDG

Considering there are rumors of new iMacs arriving soon, considered our curiosity piqued. We can see it now. Tim Cook starts wrapping up the presentation with the Spring Loaded logo behind him and then says, But there's one more thingâ€¦ The logo starts to move like the AR Easter egg, begins to twist, and turns into an updated hello like the original iMac.

Does it mean that Apple is about to launch a new revolution with the unveiling of a brand-new all-in-one for the first time in nearly a decade? Probably not. Is it going to keep us up for the next five nights thinking about it? Absolutely.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?