Macworld Podcast: We predict what will happen at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event

Apple is having an event on April 20. On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, the staff makes predictions on what products (and TV characters) we'll see at the event.

This is episode 738 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Watch the April 20 event on Apple.com or on Apple's YouTube channel.

