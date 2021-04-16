Apple expands Fitness+ with new workouts and a new instructor

Additional workouts for beginners are coming soon, along with workouts for pregnancy and for older adults.

Apple has announced a minor expansion to its Fitness+ service with the addition of several new workouts and new instructor.

The workouts target under-represented groups in the current slate of Fitness+ workouts: those who are pregnant, older adults, and beginners. In addition to these new workouts, a new Yoga and Mindful Cooldown instructor joins the cast: Jonelle Lewis. One of the existing instructors, Anja Garcia, is joining the HIIT team.

For those taking advantage of the new Time to Walk feature on Apple Watch, you'll find a new episode with Jane Fonda.

All this stuff—the new workouts, instructor, and Time to Walk episode—will be available to Fitness+ subscribers beginning on April 19.

Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Show Comments
