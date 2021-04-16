JBL PartyBox 310 lets you party in wet and dark places and sing duets

A speaker with karaoke mode to liven up post restrictions parties.

(PC World)

The inclusion of a telescopic handle and wheels should allow users to move the JBL Partybox 310 easily.

Credit: JBL

In what is perfect timing, since COVID restrictions have only recently been eased in Australia, Harman International and Samsung Electronics have released the JBL PartyBox 310, a portable speaker that it said was made especially with “daytime and night time partygoers in mind.”

The PartyBox 310 follows the JBL PartyBox 300 in JBL’s PartyBox range – and it appears Harman has made a number of improvements on the PartyBox 300. While both systems pack 240 Watts of output power to produce a large, broad sound, the PartyBox 310’s two woofers which measure 6.5-inches, are 1.25-inches larger than the JBL PartyBox 300’s woofers at 5.25-inches.

Whether or not this will make any difference to sound quality we can't yet say – however, it’s likely the sound quality could be similar in the two models since the PartyBox 310 features the same frequency response as PartyBox 300, enabling it to produce sounds in the range 45hz – 20kHz (-6dB).

Charge up in 3.5 hours time

While the battery runtime remains the same between the two models at 18 hours, Harman said the PartyBox 310 recharges significantly faster – in 3.5 hours compared to the 5 hours required to recharge the PartyBox 300. Also new is the inclusion of an IPX4 splash protection rating that Harman said  “will let you move the party poolside” and “will keep the music going rain or shine”.

Two features have been included especially for night time users or those using the speakers in dark environments. They are a backlit control panel that reduces the need for a flashlight when controlling the device manually and the other is a dynamic light show mode that creates pulsing or strobing lighting effects that mirror the beat of the music.  

The JBL Partybox 310 features pulsating lights and strobe that dance to the beat of the music.Credit: JBL
If you’d rather be the one producing the sound, the speakers come with dual mic and guitar inputs for voice or music amplification and also have a number of preprogrammed sound effects such as a "boo", horn and applause, that may be quite amusing when used in party settings. You can also connect up to two speakers wirelessly via True Wireless Stereo (TWS) using Bluetooth, or one wired speaker via the unit’s auxiliary output.

Go solo or sing a duet

Harman said the PartyBox 310 is the only large party speaker in the market (not including the smaller JBL PartyBox On-The-Go) to come with a karaoke mode, including a solo and duet mode, which could also prove to be a highly popular feature for partygoers.

At 687mm tall and weighing 19.1kg, PartyBox 310 is about the size and weight you’d expect from a large party speaker but Harman said moving the speakers shouldn’t be an issue thanks to the inclusion of a telescopic handle and wheels for portability.

Controlling the PartyBox 310

The PartyBox 310 is compatible with Bluetooth Version 5.1 and connects to your smartphone or Bluetooth-enabled device for streaming of your songs, playlists, DJ mixes or whatever other audio you want to play.

Unlike the JBL PartyBox 300, the JBL PartyBox 310 is controllable via the JBL PartyBox app, which allows you to switch tracks, change the light show and control the karaoke features with simple touch control. It also has a built-in USB port that supports the playing of mp3, wma. and wav. files.

The PartyBox 310 costs AUD $699.95 and is available now at major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon and at JBL’s online store

Tags speakersSamsung ElectronicsHarmanJBLJBL PartyBox 310

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

