If there's anything Macworld readers love more than an Apple event, it's the Apple event invitation. We can't just sit back and let the event unfold in front of us. Oh no, we have to spend hours and hours before the event going over every little pixel of the graphic Apple uses, and dissect each and every syllable of the tag line. Hey, we can't help ourselves! We're fanboysâ€¦err, we're enthusiasts.

In case you've been knocked out for a bit by a covid vaccine [me raising my hand], here's some background. Apple is having an online event on April 20 and invites were sent out earlier this week. The invite had the graphic and tag line pictured above: a colorful line-art interpretation of the Apple logo, and the words, Spring Loaded. (If you want to see it on Apple's site, visit Apple Events.)

Since we had a few days before the next episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the search for Easter eggs and hidden messages in the invitation kicked into high gear. Many of you posted your thoughts on Macworld's Twitter and Facebook feeds, and we thought we'd highlight some of them here. Here's what you think is hidden in the Spring Loaded invitation.

No. 3 Pencil

You've heard of and used number 2 pencils, but have you ever used a number 3 pencil? It uses hard graphite that makes lighter lines and feels grindy when you write. Hopefully, the third generation of Apple Pencil won't be like that.

I feel like new Apple pencils could be released due to this unique Apple logo that looks like its hand-drawn â€” Kathan Sheth (@kathansheth04) April 15, 2021