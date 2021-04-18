Mounting speculation points to a new iMac launch this week

'Spring Loaded' might live up to its name.

(Macworld.com) on

While we originally thought Apple's Spring Loaded' event was going to be something of a mundane affair with the iPad Pro refresh as the star of the show, it's beginning to look like something bigger may be arriving on Tuesday alongside a new tablet. New leaks and speculation are suggesting that Apple may launch its new Apple silicon iMac at the event as well, marking the iconic all-in-one's first redesign in nearly 15 years.

It started with a wild theory that the spiral Apple logo in the even invitation was actually a play on the original Mac's hello screen. We were appropriately blown away by the suggestion, but didn't really think it was anything more than a coincidence or perhaps a wink from Apple's graphic design team.

But now we're thinking it might be something greater than an Easter egg. On Saturday, occasional but often accurate leaker l0vetodream posted a thinly veiled reference to a new iMac on their Twitter account. The tweet consists of little more than a thinking face emoji with two images: the Apple logo from the Spring Loaded invitation and the strawberry, lime, and tangerine iMac G3. There was no follow-up, but l0vetodream previously tweeted on April 3 that The â€ŒiMacâ€Œ's screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
