Here's how small the iPhone 13 notch could be

But will there be space for battery percentage?

(Macworld.com) on

body>

While we're waiting for Apple's spring event to kick off at 10 am PT Tuesday, how about a juicy iPhone 13 rumor to pass the time? We've been hearing reports for a while about a possible reduction in the size of the notch, and now we have our first possible real-world images of what it might look like.

The iPhone 13's notch (right) might be a whole lot smaller and thinner than the iPhone 12's.

@duanrui1205

We've already seen renders and mockups of the new notch based on rumors, but Twitter user DuanRui posted a series of photos from a Chinese social media platform that shows an alleged iPhone 13 front display glass that shows the notch and the cutouts for the TrueDepth camera system. It also seems to confirm the rumors that the receiver will be moved to the top of the phone, with a smaller cutout at the top of the notch. The receiver is currently centered in the middle of the notch on the iPhone 12.

Compared to the current notch, which hasn't changed since the iPhone X launched in 2017, t's quite a bit shorter and thinner than the current model, which will allow more room for status bar icons. That might allow for a couple of important things that got cut when the notch arrived, mainly AM/PM and battery percentage. It'll also give images and videos a little more space to breathe.

The iPhone 13 is expected to release this fall along with iOS 15.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?