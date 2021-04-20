Apple event last-minute rumors: Paid podcasts, iPad Pro price hike, new mini

A few final leaks before the big show.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

With mere hours to go before Apple's Spring Loaded event, rumors are still trickling in. Here's the latest speculation we've heard:

A Podcasts service might join Apple One: While Apple's spring event will be primarily a hardware event, there might be some software and service on the way, too. We're fully expecting the general releases of iOS, iPad OS, and tvOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur 11.3, and watchOS 7.4, there might be one other piece of software on the way too: a new Podcasts service. According to Peter Kafka of Recode Media, Apple will be unveiling a new paid podcast subscription service today. It would be a move in response to Spotify's own podcast network and Facebook's plans to create a suite of audio tools.

The new iPad Pro might be thicker: We already knew there was an iPad Pro on the way, likely with a mini LED display (at least in the larger 12.9-inch model), but that new tech might be a consequence. According to Macrumors, who received a series of photos showing the exact specs for the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models and the dimensions are identical with the exception of the thickness: 6.4mm vs 5.9mm. That doesn't sound like much, but it would be the first increase in thickness since the latest Pro launched in 2018.

There might be a price hike too: When the newly redesigned iPad Pro launched in 2018, it brought a new design, stylus, and Face ID, along with a 25 percent price hike. Prices haven't changed since—$799 for the 11-inch model and $999 for the 12.9-inch one—but a new report from Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe claims that the new model will be more expensive. The report doesn't say how much, only that they will be modest price increases.

A new mini and iPad also coming: Also from Ives and Backe is a report that Apple will also be unveiling a new iPad and iPad mini at the event. We've heard rumors about smaller bezels on these models, but it's not clear if this release will be anything more than a spec bump.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?