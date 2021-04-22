Australians want more diverse emojis, research says

Finding diversity in emojis

(PC World) on

Credit: Adobe

If you've been struggling to find the right emoji, it seems you are not alone. New research by Adobe shows  Australians want their emojis to better reflect an inclusive and diverse society.

The Adobe survey of more than 7,000 frequent emoji users worldwide found that only half of Australians surveyed (or 57%) thought the current selection of emojis properly reflected their own identities. What’s more, the study found an overwhelming majority of Australians (85%) believed the emoji selection needs to be changed to be more inclusive of emoji users.

Among the main findings of the study, that asked difficult questions about skin tone, age and body type, was the belief by 51% of Australians that emojis should better reflect their personal identities.

The study reports 37% of Australians surveyed believe there are currently not enough options to reflect users’ cultures, while 41% said emojis should better reflect users’ ages.

Skin tones got a bad wrap too: 38% of Australians believed there are currently not enough skin tone options to accurately reflect their own racial identities, while 51% believed that using a skin tone modifier that does not match a person’s racial identity is insensitive and uncomfortable.  

Credit: Adobe

When asked what kinds of emojis they would add to the emoji line-up, 43% of Aussies said they would change emojis to include different hairstyles and hair colours, while 33% said they would include a greater selection of body types and emoji accessories.

Emoji’s are an enigma. On face value they are just tiny images that bring a little levity to our messages. On the other hand, these pictures can have a deep symbolic meaning and can even reflect on societal norms. To that point, 72% of Australians surveyed who believed emojis can help spark positive conversations about cultural and societal issues, including racial equality. 

 Jennifer Lee, cofounder of Emojination, an organisation campaigning for a more inclusive emoji line-up said, “Adobe’s support has been critical to Emojination‘s five-year push for more inclusive and representative emoji, as it allows us to provide support to the passionate individuals who are pushing to see themselves and their cultures represented, which has resulted in emoji for sari, hijab, boomerang, pinata, matryoshka doll, long drum, arepa and bubble tea."

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Australiaadobeinclusiondiversityemojinationemojis

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?