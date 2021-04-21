The new M1 iMac in pictures

A colorful look at the new all-in-one.

The new iMac ushers in a new colorful chapter in the history of Apple's all-in-one computer. It is available in seven different shades, and comes with matching input devices and cables. To get a better idea of what the new iMac looks like, take a look at the pictures below.

m1 iMac

Blue M1 iMac

m1 iMac

Green M1 iMac

Apple iMac M1 orange

Orange M1 iMac

m1 iMac

Pink M1 iMac

m1 iMac

Silver M1 iMac

m1 iMac

Yellow M1 iMac

m1 iMac

M1 iMac magnetic power connector

m1 iMac

The $1,499 and $1,699 iMacs have two Thunderbolt ports and two USB-C ports.

m1 iMac

Touich ID is available on the iMac 24â€³

Magic Keyboard iMac Touch ID

Magic Keyboard iMac with Touch ID

Magic Keyboard Touch ID

Extended Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Color-coordinated Magic Mouse

Magic Trackpad

Color-coordinated Magic Trackpad

m1 iMac

m1 iMac

m1 iMac

M1 Mac family

