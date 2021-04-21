The new M1 iMac in pictures

body>
The new iMac ushers in a new colorful chapter in the history of Apple's all-in-one computer. It is available in seven different shades, and comes with matching input devices and cables. To get a better idea of what the new iMac looks like, take a look at the pictures below.
Apple
Blue M1 iMac
Apple
Green M1 iMac
Apple
Orange M1 iMac
Apple
Pink M1 iMac
Apple
Silver M1 iMac
Apple
Yellow M1 iMac
Apple
M1 iMac magnetic power connector
Apple
The $1,499 and $1,699 iMacs have two Thunderbolt ports and two USB-C ports.
Apple
Touich ID is available on the iMac 24â€³
Apple
Magic Keyboard iMac with Touch ID
Apple
Extended Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Apple
Color-coordinated Magic Mouse
Apple
Color-coordinated Magic Trackpad
Apple
Apple
Apple
Apple
M1 Mac family
Apple