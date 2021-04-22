Macworld’s May digital magazine: 20 years of Mac OS X

The best content from Macworld wrapped up in our digital magazine.

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the May issue

In the May issue, we look back at Mac OS X, which shipped 20 years ago. See its evolution and how macOS will steer Apple for the next 20 years. Find out how worried you should be about your M1 Mac's SSD lifespan. Learn how to consolidate mail from multiple Macs.

Also in this month's issue:

MacUser: How Apple flips the switch and keeps bringing in new customers. Plus, the latest rumors on the Apple Car project

• MacUser Reviews: PDF Squeezer 4, OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock

iOS Central: Can Apple handle the great responsibility that is the App Store? Also, what Wi-Fi 6E means for the future of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple's A15 processor: How fast will it be?

Working Mac: Does a Time Machine drive need to be always on with a Mac? Troubleshooting tips for using an old iMac as an external display for a Thunderbolt 3 Mac

Playlist: Studio One 5 Professional review: A top-notch, unique competitor for Logic X

Mac 911: How to share a password via AirDrop from iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or macOS. What you need to do to prepare your digital assets in case of death.

Read your issues on Mac or PC

You can read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?' below the sign up form and then log in there with your Macworld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. If you visit the link with a Chrome browser, you can download the Macworld desktop reader app for reading offline, or on a larger screen.

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser), tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu, and tap the text icon (bottom right). To go back to PDF view, tap the PDF icon in the same location.

You'll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven't created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Macworld digital magazine

  • While connected to Wi-Fi, go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap the ‘Account' icon in the bottom right. upper left menu > My Account.
  • If you're a Digital Subscriber:
    • Tap the ‘Sign In' option.
    • Tap the ‘Sign Up' button.
    • Enter your email address and create a password. Keep your password somewhere safe.
    • Tap the ‘Continue' button.
    • Go to ‘Library' tab.
    • Enjoy!
  • If you've subscribed from within the app (in-app purchase):
    • Tap ‘Restore Purchases'.
    • Tap ‘Restore'.
    • Go to the ‘Library' tab.
    • Download your prior pruchases
    • Enjoy!

From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription.

Should you need assistance, please email us at support@macworld.zendesk.com, and we'll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our digital magazine. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our magazine can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Apple News+, Google Play, Kindle and Nook.

Rob Schultz

Macworld.com
