No joke: World of Warships just added Leroy Jenkins as a playable character

Relive the classic World of Warcraft meme in World of Warships with the real Navy veteran.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: War Gaming

If there was a commander you could add to your naval video game ship, what better person would it be than the actual Leroy Jenkins?

World of Warships said it will add US Navy veteran Leroy Jenkins as a playable character in its free to play game.

While gamers may only know the legendary meme and battle cry of “Leeeeeroy Jenkins!” from World of Warcraft, the Leroy Jenkins being added to World of Warships is sailor who served on Navy destroyer USS Kidd during the Korean War 78 years ago. Jenkins came to the attention of World of Warships officials during a visit to the actual USS Kidd museum in Baton Rouge, where Jenkins was a volunteer for 14 years.

Is Leroy Jenkins THE Leeroy Jenkins?

If you’re wondering if the actual Leroy Jenkins had anything to do with the World of Warcraft viral meme scream of “Leeeeroy Jenkins!” it’s unknown. The original meme was spawned 16 years ago during a World of Warcraft raid where a player screams the phrase name while going rogue. In 2017, the creators of the original video admitted the video was faked.

World of Warships decided to give the actual Leroy Jenkins exposure in hopes it’ll get more people interested in naval history and veterans.

“Naturally, a lot of our players are fans of Navy history, but for those players more in tune with internet culture and who associate the name with the meme, hopefully this will inspire them to learn more about Naval history and the real veterans who served like Mr. Jenkins,” Artur Plociennik, World of Warships’ Regional Publishing Director.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?