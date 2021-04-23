Apple celebrates Earth Day by highlighting content throughout its ecosystem

You'll find Earth Day related content in the App Store, Podcasts, Apple TV+, Maps, and more.

Apple often trumpets its environmental stewardship, so it's no surprise to see the company making a big deal out of Earth Day (April 22). Apple is celebrating Earth Day this year by highlighting a host of content throughout its ecosystem. From the App Store and Apple Arcade to Podcasts, Apple Watch, and even Apple Maps, you'll find something to remind you of the importance of protecting our planet.

Here are some of the ways Apple is celebrating Earth Day throughout its apps and services.

Apple TV+: Nature documentaries The Year the Earth Changed, Tiny World (season 2), and The Earth at Night in Color (season 2) debuted last week, but Apple is highlighting them in the TV app. Read about all the Apple TV+ shows and series here.

Apple Books: You'll find a curated collection of books and audiobooks about climate change and spotlights on authors whose work explores environmental themes.

Apple Podcasts: The Earth Won't Wait collection highlights environmental issues with topics such as conscious consumerism, stewardship, and sustainability; global threats and global solutions; and connecting with nature.

Apple Music: Highlighted content includes the Sounds of Nature and new Mixtape for Mother Earth playlists, or enjoy Restore Our Earth Through Music, a special editorial space that features a peaceful soundscape of the seven continents and exclusive motion covers.

App Store: A special Earth Day section highlights apps like Think Dirty, Good On You, Toca Nature, and Too Good to Go.

Apple Arcade: Apple is highlighting Alba: A Wildlife Adventure. Through a partnership with Ecologi, each download of the game will result in the planting of a tree.

Apple Maps: Apple introduced Guides to Apple Maps in iOS 14. For Earth Day, there are new Guides from the National Park Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Red Tricycle, Culture Trip, FATMAP, and Lonely Planet.

Apple Watch: Today's the day to get your Earth Day activity badge. Complete any workout of 30 minutes or more to get your badge and animated stickers. Find out how to get all the Apple Watch activity badges here.

