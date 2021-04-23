iOS 14.6: Apple releases beta 1 to developers

Apple started testing iOS 14.6 before the big iOS 14.5 release even went out to the general public. With iOS 15 expected to begin testing at WWDC in June, many users thought iOS 14.5 would be the last release in the iOS 14 branch. It appears that Apple is not quite done iterating, and so we'll get iOS 14.6 as well.

What's new in iOS 14.6

We don't yet know what changes are in store with the iOS 14.6 release. We'll update this article as new features are found.

How to get the iOS 14.6 beta

If you're feeling brave, you can try out iOS 14.6 before its general release. Apple suggests you do not run the beta on any critical device, and that's good adviceâ€”you never know what can go wrong.

Developers can go head to developer.apple.com/download on the device upon which they which to run the beta, and download a developer beta profile. Those who aren't developers can join the public beta by heading to beta.apple.com using the device upon which you wish to run the beta, signing in, and downloading the beta profile.

Once you have the profile you must enable it by going to Settings > General > Profile. Your device will reset to enable the profile. After it has reset with the profile enabled, you can head to Settings > General > Software Updates to download the latest beta release.

When will iOS 14.6 release?

Apple has just begun testing iOS 14.6, and it's too early to predict its release date. The latest that Apple has ever released a major iOS point-release was iOS 13.6 on July 15, 2020. (iOS 13.7, released last September, was a special case that only added the COVID-19 contact tracing feature.) Releases this late in the year are typically minor bug fix releases that don't advance the version number. For example: iOS 14.5.1. This is only the second time Apple has ever gone to a .6 release, and it's awfully late in the yearly release cycle.

