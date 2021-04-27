Sony announces X-Series speakers for music lovers of every genre

Credit: Sony

A lot of portable speakers are optimised for an exceptional bass experience, catering to dance music lovers. That’s great, but it can often be at the expense of reproducing other kinds of music... like yodeling or folk metal. But now Sony has released a new series of speakers that it says can optimise music of all kinds, and with added portability and durability too.

The new Sony X-Series speakers

The new X-Series includes three Bluetooth compatible models, the SRS-XP700 ($699), the SRS-XP500 ($499), and the SRS-XG500 ($629). Each model includes handles for portability and IP weatherproofing ratings, but they differ from each other slightly in regards to sound quality and functionality.

The X-Series versus the GTK model speakers

The SRS-XP700 and SRS-XP500 replace Sony’s GTK models released back in 2017, with a main difference being they don’t have Sony's Extra Bass functionality. Dropping this feature allows them to produce a more versatile sound quality to excel at playing all kinds of music, not just music with heavy bass, Sony says.

Both new models have a rectangular form, but the pricier SRS-XP700 features both front and rear tweeters for producing powerful audio in different directions. It can be used in vertical or horizontal orientations to suit different user needs. The SRS-XP700 also has a sensor that allows the speaker to optimise sound according to what orientation it is in.

Credit: Sony The top of the range SRS-XP700 features omnidirectional sound.

The SRS-XP500

The mid-priced SRS-XP500 looks to be targeted at party goers wanting a similarly powerful sound but at a more reasonable price point. It features two front tweeters to produce what Sony says is "loud, room-filling audio,” but it lacks the omnidirectional sound included in the XP700. Both models come with an IPX4 splash protection rating, another improvement over the GTK models.

Credit: Sony The SRS-XP500 a mid-range model in the new X-Series.

The SRS-XG500

Although the smallest of the three units, the SG500 really got our attention. Sony says it is a brand new type of Bluetooth speaker. It has been designed to be the most durable and portable of the three, and features an IP66 water resistant and dust proof rating, meaning it can tolerate substantial dust build up, as well as water spray, without being damaged. This makes it an ideal option for pool parties, or for using at the beach. It has two front tweeters but also packs passive radiators for producing a more varied range of sound.

Credit: Sony The SRS-XG500 features a dust and splash proof mesh.

We’re pleased to see that Sony has also added its Live Sound technology to all three speakers. This makes use of the angled-speaker design to produce a 3D “live” sound experience. This is great news for party goers wanting to live stream concerts and really feel like they are among the crowd.

Availability

All three models will be available in June, 2021, with stockist information to come.