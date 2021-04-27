Zoom copies Microsoft Teams with Immersive View

Teams has been chasing Zoom for years. Now it's the other way around.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft Teams has chased Zoom and other videoconferencing apps for years, taking the best of what they have to offer and integrating it. Now, the opposite is true: Zoom is taking Teams’ “Together Mode” and putting it into Zoom.

Zoom’s calling this “Immersive View,” but the principle is the same. Instead of stitching together a number of individual video windows into a video gallery, Immersive View uses artificial intelligence (AI) to extract your face and torso and put them into an artificial background, such as a coffee shop. It’s a way to humanise the experience, but also to see more faces on the screen at one time—up to 25.

Zoom isn’t saying how many backgrounds you’ll be to use with Immersive View. Once you turn on the feature, however, you’ll be able to add Zoom participants automatically into the Immersive View virtual background.

Credit: Zoom

Zoom says you’ll be able to rearrange participants manually around the background, and even resize individuals. Note that Zoom isn’t saying that you’ll be able to add 25 participants to all backgrounds, as some “smaller” scenes are being designed for smaller group settings.

Last year, Zoom said that Immersive View was on its roadmap, but the company is rolling out the feature today for all Free and single Pro accounts with Zoom 5.6.3 or higher. It can also be enabled via the Web portal for all other account types.

Immersive View is performed at the client level, which means that if you don’t have the capability to run Immersive View—or if others in your call don’t—they’ll simply see the standard Gallery View or Speaker View.

Ditto for recordings: They’ll be saved in the view that was being used before Immersive View was turned on. If someone shares their screen, Immersive View goes away. It won’t work for Breakout rooms, either.

If this all sounds familiar, it should: Microsoft launched Together Mode last year for Microsoft Teams, aligning participants in a conference mode or other virtual space. Since then, the company has announced updated backgrounds and made the feature a hallmark on some of its TV commercials. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags zoomMicrosoft Teams

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?