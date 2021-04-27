What is App Tracking Transparency and how do you block app tracking?

iOS 14.5 adds a new feature that gives you more control of how apps track your behavior.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

With iOS 14.5, Apple is finally making good on a promise made at WWDC last summer to give iPhone and iPad users more control over the ways their data is tracked and collected by app developers. The feature, called App Tracking Transparency, was supposed to ship with iOS 14 last fall, but Apple delayed the release to give developers more time to update their apps as required. Now that it's available, let's take a look at what it is, what it does, and why you want to opt-in.

What is App Tracking Transparency?

App Tracking Transparency (ATT for short) is a new feature of iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS 14.5 that requires applications to ask permission if they want to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites. Your Apple devices have a unique number called an advertising identifier that can be used to uniquely identify your device for the purposes of ad targeting and tracking. By associating this identifier with other information, app developers have been able to build incredibly detailed records of how you use your iPhone or iPad, including in other apps and across the web.

After installing iOS 14.5, all apps are required by Apple to use the new AppTrackingTransparency framework to ask for your permission to track you. This only applies to tracking your activity outside of the company's own apps! For example, Facebook can track your activity in Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp without asking, but if it wants to know how you interact with other companies' apps, or to track you across websites you visit, it must ask for your permission.

It's safe to say that most iPhone and iPad users are unaware of the extent to which their activity is being tracked, or that apps regularly track what they do in other apps or across websites. Apple has a video that explains what it's all about:

How do you use ATT?

You don't actually have to do anything to start using ATT other than wait. Any app that wants to track you across other companies' apps or the web will have to ask you via a pop-up notification. It looks a lot like the notification you see when an app wants to use your location, camera, microphone, or other features that could potentially violate your privacy. You can select Ask App not to track or Allow.

When an app wants to track you across other apps or the web, it has to ask permission.

IDG

Apps are allowed to serve up a simple screen explaining why they want you to allow tracking, but it's not necessarily checked by Apple for accuracy or truthfulness, and once you've given over your data to an app developer, they can change their mind about how they use it.

Can I turn off tracking for every app?

If you don't want to be asked about tracking every time you download a new app, you can turn it off in the Tracking settings as well. At the top of the screen, you'll see an Allow Apps to Request to Track switch that'll be green if you've opted in to the feature and gray if you haven't. Once disabled, apps will no longer even prompt youâ€”it will be as if you automatically chose Ask App Not to Track or on every app. iOS will even ask if you want previously allowed apps to stop tracking you, so you can shut it all down in one fell swoop. Note that you can return to this screen at any time to change your mind, either globally or for individual apps.

What if you change your mind?

If you later decide you want to change the app tracking setting for one of your apps, you can head into Settings to change it. App Tracking Transparency settings can be changed on an app-by-app basis or globally. Follow these steps:

App Tracking Transparency settings

IDG

  1. Open the Settings app, and tap on Privacy.
  2. Choose Tracking at the top of the screen.
  3. Apps that have asked for your permission to track you are listed here. You can toggle tracking on and off individually.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?