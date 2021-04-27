How to use your iPhone and Apple TV to calibrate your TV's picture

There's a new setting in tvOS 14.5 that lets you quickly calibrate your TV's color using your iPhone.

(Macworld.com) on

One of the surprise announcements at Apple's Spring Loaded event was a new tool that uses your iPhone's TrueDepth camera to fix the color on your TV without needing to dive into complicated menu options. You don't need a new Apple TV to use it, either. Here's how it works.

Apple TV 4K (2021)

Apple TV 4K (2021)
MSRP: 32GB $179 | 64GB $199
Best Prices Today: US$179 at Apple
  1. To get started, you'll need an iPhone with Face ID running iOS 14.5 or later and an Apple TV or Apple TV 4K with tvOS 14.5 or later.
  2. Turn on your Apple TV and open the Settings app.
  3. Scroll down and open the Video and Audio tab.
  4. Select Calibration.
  5. Choose Color Balance.

You'll need to hold your iPhone very close to the TV for the calibration process to start.

IDG

Now get your iPhone. If it's near your Apple TV, a pairing notification will pop telling you that Color Balance is available. Press Continue and an outline of a phone will appear on your TV. You'll need to hold your phone very close to your TV (like an inch or less from the screen) with the front camera facing the screen, inside the colored phone outline. It's a little finicky and took me several attempts to get it right.

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro
Read our review
Best Prices Today: US$999 at Apple

Once it recognizes the camera, the phone silhouette on the TV will flash thorough a series of colors. Keep your phone very still and close to the screen, and if it works, your TV will show a beach scene to with a before and after side to show the calibration result. You can toggle between the old color (Original) and the new one (Balanced) to see which you prefer, and easily click to change it.

When the calibration is complete, you'll be able to check the difference between the original and new color balanced version.

IDG

This doesn't actually change the settings on your TV, but rather the output of your Apple TV device. So, while the calibration will work great for everything you do on your Apple TV, it will not calibrate your TV when used with something like an Xbox/PlayStation or a cable box.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?