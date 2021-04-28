Huawei campaign offers extended warranty and cloud storage

Treats in store for Huawei smartphone customers

(PC World) on

Credit: Huawei

As part of the Huawei Carnival Service campaign, Huawei says it is now offering new Huawei customers, as well as existing owners of Huawei smartphones, an extra six-months of warranty cover for their devices, as well as 50GB of cloud storage free of charge, during the campaign period.

Additionally, new and existing Huawei customers will also qualify for a 20% discount on spare parts for their handsets. Customers can also claim a coupon for a free screen protector and have it applied to their screen in stores. A free storage clean-up can also be redeemed with an online coupon.

The extended warranty will apply to all Huawei handsets currently in-warranty and will be "in addition to" the device's current warranty period. The extra 50GB of cloud storage offer will only be available during the trial period from now, until June 30, when the campaign ends, Huawei says.

To qualify for the cloud storage offer, customers will need to update their Huawei Mobile Cloud as per the below picture. Terms and conditions will also apply.

Credit: Huawei

“At Huawei, our customers are our number one priority, so we’d like to thank our loyal users and welcome new customers with an upgraded smartphone experience. Our new promotional campaign offers a range of discounts and handy benefits including six months extended warranty,” said Larking Huang, Huawei managing director of Australia, consumer business group. 

Customers can visit Huawei’s website for more information and also find the campaign terms and conditions.

Tags Huawei Carnival Campaign

Dominic Bayley

PC World
