How to customize the Safari start page in macOS Big Sur 11.3

Make Safari a little more personal.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

If you're reading this article, you already know all about the Safari start page. A great way to start a web browsing session, the Safari start page gives you quick and easy access to favorite links, frequently visited sites, and various other online destinations. What you might not know is that everything can be re-organized to make things less cluttered, more personal, and easier to navigate. It's not quite as customizable as the Chrome browser, but you can still make it your own.

Here are the start page sections that are available:

  • Favorites: Websites added to the Favorites bar.
  • Frequently Visited: A set of websites you often read.
  • Privacy Report: A summary of the number of tracking attempts made while you browse. You can click it and get more detailed information.
  • Siri Suggestions: Site suggestions for you based on your searches.
  • Reading List: A set of the most recent items in your Reading List.
  • iCloud Tabs: A listing of websites you have visited on other Macs, your iPhone, and any iPads connected to your Apple ID. Move the cursor over the header, and you can switch between devices.
  • Background Image: The background of the start page.
safari 14 macos start page background image

IDG

How to set a background image

The first thing you'll want to do is set a background make to make your Safari start page as personalized as your desktop. Apple provides a small sample of images to choose from, but if you click on the + icon, a window will open that lets you browse your Desktop Images folder. You can pick an image here, or navigate to your own saved image and click to set it as your background.

How to remove/add sections on the Start Page

The settings for the Start Page are not in the Safari Preferences menu like you'd think. Instead, look in the lower right corner of the window while on the start page and you'll find an icon that looks like three sliders. Click on it and a pop-up will appear with a list of the sections alongside a series of checkboxes. By default, all of the sections are checked to appear on the page, but to remove any of them, just uncheck the appropriate box.

safari 14 macos start page settingsIDG

How to change the order of the sections

With the Big Sur 11.3 update, Apple added the ability to change the order of the sections of the start page. When you're in the menu with the list of the categories, click and hold on a section and then drag it to the position you want it. The sections of the page will shuffle in real-time so you can see what it looks like

safari 14 big sur 11.3 move start page section

IDG

How to set the start page as the default

You can set the Start Page as your default when you open a new browser window or tab. Here's how.

  1. Go to Safari > Preferences.
  2. Open the General section.
  3. In the New windows open with and New tabs open with drop-downs, select Start Page.
safari 14 mac set new windowsIDG

Quickly access the start page

IDG

If you ever want to quickly get to one of the categories on the start page, you don't need to open a new window. You can simply click the address bar and a streamlined version of the start page will appear. You can scroll down and access any of the categories you've opted to show on the main start page and quickly jump to a site.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?