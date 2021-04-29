Find My tracker wars heat up as Chipolo takes jab at Apple’s AirTag

"No accessory needed."

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple's AirTag may be the only game in town right now if you want a Find My-based location tracker, but it won't be for long. In just two weeks, Chipolo will open up preorders for its own One Spot tracker, which is built specifically to work with the iPhone app.

But Chipolo wants everyone to know that you won't need any extra equipment to attach its One Spot tracker to everyday items like keys and zippers. In an email with the subject, Can you Spot the difference? Chipolo told prospective buyers that the One Spot attaches directly to your keyring with no accessory needed.

The email doesn't mention AirTag by name, but clearly it's a direct reference to Apple's tracker, which requires a separate loop or dongle to attach it to anything. Apple's current options range from $29 to $39, with cheaper holders from Belkin arriving in June. Like iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, there will likely be a cottage industry of inexpensive key rings within short order, but there's no denying that the AirTag has an extra cost attached.

AirTag

AirTag
MSRP: 1 pack $29 | 1 pack $99
Best Prices Today: US$29 at Apple

Otherwise, the circular Chipolo One Spot is very similar to AirTag, but there are some minor differences. For one, it only comes in black, a stark contrast to Apple's white-and-chrome finish, and the Spot seems to be a bit bigger and a little thinner. Based on the specs of the Chipolo One, it measures 1.49 inches around with a 0.25 inch thickness, while Apple's tracker is 1.26 inches with a 0.31 inch thickness.

Chipolo hasn't said how much its tracker will cost, but based on the price of its other trackers, we can assume it'll cost either the same as AirTag ($29 for one, $99 for four) or slightly less. The Chipolo One, which looks to be the same size as the Chipolo One Spot, sells for $25 while a pack of four costs $75. You can sign up to be notified when preorders for the One Spot open here.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?