New GeForce drivers reveal Nvidia's next mining counterstrike

Ethereum miners, stop your engines.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Nvidia

It may be impossible to buy a graphics card right now, but the new Game Ready 466.27 drivers released today just tipped off Nvidia’s next front in the war against cryptocurrency miners. The company accidentally cracked its own anti-mining “hashrate limiter” introduced alongside the GeForce RTX 3060 but it’s coming back for a second round of restrictions, and these ones could be even more extensive.

In the “new features” section of the 466.27 driver release notes, you’ll find the following note: “This driver updates the hash limiter for the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB and is required for product shipped starting mid-May.”

That alone would be intriguing enough, but just yesterday, reputable leak site Videocardz reported that Nvidia plans to start shipping a “Lite Hash Rate” series for the GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards starting in mid-May. These refreshed silicon iterations won’t perform any differently in gaming workloads than the original versions of the RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, 3080, and 3090, nor will they be marketed as new products with new names, if Videocardz’s report proves true (and the note in Nvidia's new drivers certainly adds credence to it). But the new, slightly tweaked GPUs will require new drivers, and it looks like they’ll sport Nvidia’s latest anti-mining technology. Videocardz reports the new silicon with an older name will also add in native Resizable BAR support for increased performance in compatible systems.

evga geforce rtx 3060 xc black gaming 1 Brad Chacos/IDG

EVGA's GeForce RTX 3060 XC Black Gaming.

We’d also expect those features (including the updated hash limiter) to come stock in any new GeForce releases as well, such as the long-rumored RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti.

“RTX 3060 software drivers are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent,” Nvidia’s Matt Wuebbling said while announcing the first doomed iteration of the technology. Any graphics card that can’t bypass the hash limiter, new or old, would be significantly less profitable for mining cryptocoins.

Industrious miners may very well wind up cracking Nvidia’s impending anti-mining features, because there’s a lot of money floating around Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, and big money lets mining farms pay developers dedicated to crafting custom software as needed. Nvidia, conversely, wants miners paying up for its new CMP HX crypto cards instead. But if Nvidia’s countermeasures prove successful, PC gamers may finally be able to start buying GPUs regularly—though mining isn’t the only reason graphics card cost so much right now.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?