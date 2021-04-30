How to preorder Apple’s new stuff: iPad Pro, 24-inch iMac, Apple TV 4K

body>

If you've been anxiously awaiting your chance to buy Apple's new 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro, or Apple TV 4K, the big day has arrived. At 8 am ET on Friday, April 30, Apple will open up preorders for the rest of its Spring Loaded event products at the online Apple Store as well as Amazon and Best Buy.

Keep in mind that this is a preorder. During the iMac's unveiling, Apple said that the Mac won't ship until the second half of May. Multiple sources are reporting that the iMac will ship on May 21—Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser reported the date, and 9to5Mac pointed out that the source code of Apple's press release in the U.K. had the May 21 date (Apple has since edited the date out of the release). Also in the U.K., retailer John Lewis also published a May 21 ship date in its website. Since the 21st is definitely a Friday in the second half of May, you can probably circle it on your calendar.

24-inch iMac

24-inch iMac (2021) MSRP: $1,299 | $1,499 | $1,699 Best Prices Today:

The new iMac 24 is Apple's first iMac with Apple's system on a chip—in this case specifically, it's Apple's M1. It also features a new design that's a lot thinner than the previous iMac, and it has a 4.5K Retina display. Color choices are available, but the choices depend on the model you pick. Apple sells three standard configurations, and customization options are available:

$1,299: 8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, no gigabit ethernet or Touch ID; available in blue, green, pink, and silver

8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and two additional USB 3 ports, gigabit ethernet, Touch ID; available in blue, green, pink, silver, orange, purple, and yellow

$1,699: 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and two additional USB 3 ports, gigabit ethernet, Touch ID; available in blue, green, pink, silver, orange, purple, and yellow

There are some major considerations when picking with iMac to buy. We think that the $1,499 model hits the sweet spot of price, features, and color choices. We have a separate article that goes over the differences in greater detail between the iMacs, so if you're still trying to figure it all out, give it a read.

But don't dilly-dally. Chances are the new iMac will sell out fast, and you could run into delays if you wait to put in your order. During Apple's recent quarterly results announcement, the company said that it will be experiencing supply constraints in the next few months, affecting iMac production.

iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro (2021) MSRP: 128GB Wi-Fi $799 | 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular $999 Best Prices Today:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) MSRP: 128GB Wi-Fi $1099 | 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular $1299 Best Prices Today:

Apple's new iPad Pro comes in two sizes, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch, and is a pretty big upgrade over last year's model. Specifically, the 12.9-inch model has a new Liquid Retina XDR display that uses mini LED backlighting to deliver a superior picture. Both models also have a better front camera and speedy 5G cellular connectivity. Here's how the prices break down.

11-inch (Wi-Fi): $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB), $1,899 (2TB

11-inch (Cellular): $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,699 (1TB), $2,099 (2TB)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi): $1,099 (129GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,799 (1TB), $2,199 (2TB)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (Cellular): $1,299 (129GB), $1,399 (256GB), $1,599 (512GB), $1,999 (1TB), $2,399 (2TB)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $100 more than last year and tops out at the price of a 16-inch MacBook Pro with 5G and a 2TB hard drive, so it's definitely an investment. But if you're willing to spend the money, you're getting the best tablet ever made, bar none. Its screen, processor, and design are second to none. We've already heard rumblings of supply constraints surrounding the display, so if you want one, you should jump on it quickly.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is nothing to scoff at, however. It might not have the XDR display, but it's just as fast and capable as the 12.9-inch model. In fact, we think the changes Apple made put it back on top of the iPad Air.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote

Apple TV 4K (2021) MSRP: 32GB $179 | 64GB $199 Best Prices Today:

After several years, Apple has finally updated the Apple TV 4K, but it's not all that different than the model it replaces. It has a newer A12 Bionic processor versus the A10X on the 2017 model and supports high frame rate HDR video at up to 60 frames per second. Otherwise, it has the same design, storage, and price.

What has changed is the remote. Apple has all but abandoned the old remote design in favor of a more traditional approach with a power button and click wheel. However, there is still a trackpad if you want to navigate the old way. It comes with the new Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD (which hasn't been updated), and you can also buy it separately for $59.