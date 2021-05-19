Apple demystifies App Store search results with new smart suggestions

Apple's iOS App Store has a lot of appsâ€”some might even say there are way too many. Don't get us wrong, more is better, but it can be way too hard to find the right one. To help address this, Apple is bringing a new feature to help narrow things down called search suggestions.

Here's how it works. When you are in the App Store app and enter a search term, a set of keywords appear below the search bar to refine your search. These keywords are ones that are usually associated with your search term, so, for example, when searching baseball, the keywords that appear are, training, stars, manager, and more. In my short experience with search suggestions, most of the keywords made sense, but then one or two pop up that make you shrugâ€”for example, wallpaper is a suggestion for a search of baseball.

IDG

Some filters allow even further filtering. For instance, when I clicked the puzzle suggestion in a games search, I received options for jigsaw, word, kids, and others. However, you'll still see the app ad at the top of your search results. You know that ad, the one that almost never is what you're looking for but takes up most of the screen real estate. Yeah, that one, and it doesn't change to fit what you're actually looking for.

Apple said it is rolling out this feature in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and the U.K. This is a server-side upgrade, so you don't need to update to iOS 14.5, which was released earlier this week.

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
