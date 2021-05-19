Apple Weekly Update: All the OSes, all the new stuff, all the cash

Everything you missed from the past week.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

While we here at Macworld read and write about Apple all week long, we totally get that you might not. But since you're here now, allow us to catch you up on all of the stuff you need to know from the past week.

All the preorders

If you were waiting for anything other than the AirTag trackers or the purple iPhone 12, your time has arrived. Apple opened up preorders for the 24-inch iMac, 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and the Apple TV HD and 4K with Siri Remote on Friday and we learned when new things are due to start arriving on our doorsteps. Orders are due to arrive the week of May 21, but as with all things Apple, delivery estimates are already slipping into June.

All the new features

Apple on Monday finally released the OS updates its been working on since Februaryâ€”iOS 14.5, iPad OS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, and macOS Big Sur 11.3. If you own any of the devices that are eligible for these upgrades, you should stop reading this and go install it right now. Here are just a few of the reasons:

iOS 14.5: App Tracking Transparency

iPad OS 14.5: Emoji search

watchOS 7.4: Unlocking iPhone when wearing a mask

tvOS 14.5: Calibrate color with your iPhone X or later

Big Sur 11.3: Major vulnerability patched

We have lots more on iOS 14.5 and Big Sur 11.3, as well as app tracking transparency, so go read up while you're downloading.

All the money

Apple made an insane amount of money last quarter. But it wasn't just the near-$90 billion in revenue, it was also how it navigated the quarter. With no new product launches, it managed to set records for nearly every product category. We analyzed how they did it, but honestly, a lot of it is beyond explanation.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?