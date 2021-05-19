Dynabook announces 11.6-inch student laptop

Credit: Dynabook

Dynabook has responded to the evolving needs of Aussie students to work at school, as well as at home, by announcing a new 11.6-inch student laptop. The new Dynabook E10-S laptop will be a full Windows 10 device and will come with a range of connectivity features that should allow it to operate quickly in a range of different environments.

The company says the E10-S laptop is designed for remote and hybrid learning. It is equipped with full-sized HDMI, USB and LAN ports as well as Bluetooth functionality for students to hook it up where it’s needed. It weighs in at just 1.15kg and measures just 19.9mm thick, and looks to be extremely portable.

Credit: Dynabook The Dynabook E10-S is both very lightweight and thin for portability.

As is a good idea with laptops for kids, the Dynabook E10-S will come with a range of durability features, including a slip-resistant design, fortified rubber bumpers, and reinforced 180-degree hinges to withstand drops from up to 76cm. It will also feature a spill resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys for more durability.

Under the bonnet the E10-S will be powered by a dual core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, with 4GB of DDR4 RAM. Dynabook’s specifications show the CPU can reach speeds up to 2.8Ghz, which should be enough for the laptops to perform a range of educational tasks.

The company says the laptop’s display will offer High-Definition resolution (1366x768-pixels) and the graphics and images will be processed by an Intel UHD Graphics 600 processor. The display will also feature anti-glare for working in bright conditions.

Dual beamforming microphones with noise suppression and stereo speakers will provide students with audio, while playing back video, music, or during face-to-face learning. Students will store their files on the laptop’s 128GB SSD.

The Dynabook E10-S will be available from these outlets in May. Pricing information to come.