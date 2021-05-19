Price, storage, ports keep Macworld buyers away from Apple’s new products

Apple new stuff isn't for everyone.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

On a day when three major products went on saleâ€”a new 24-inch iMac, 12.9 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display, and an Apple TV 4K with a new Siri Remoteâ€”Macworld readers would usually be lining up to preorder and make sure they were among the first to get their hands on the newest Apple devices. As it turns out, more than a few of you didn't buy anything.

When more than half of the respondents to our poll answered no, we were intrigued. We figured the poll would be a healthy mix of the three products, but we weren't expecting a clear majority of Nothing. We know that a lot of you have been waiting for a new iMac, a new Siri Remote was high on everyone's wish list, and the mini LED display is one of Apple's best display innovations in years. And when we dug a little deeper, it appeared that there were a few recurring issues.

Here are a few of the comments that grabbed our eye.

Storage and port shortage

The biggest issue you had was with the storage, particularly with the iMac. Apple only offers 256GB of storage in the $1,299 and $1,499 iMac models, with upgrades starting at $200. That's not a lot of storage for a desktop PCâ€”though to be fair, Apple's $5,999 Mac Pro also starts at 256GB of storageâ€”and many of you felt you were being nickel-and-dimed.

The entry-level iMac has a pair of Thunderbolt ports, while the higher models have an additional two USB 3 ports. That's a far cry from the veritable bevy of expansion options on the older iMac, which includes six USB ports, ethernet, and an SDXC card slot. Many of you feel that the next iMac will address these issues, so you opted to hold off for now.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?