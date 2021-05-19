Price, storage, ports keep Macworld buyers away from Apple’s new products

body>

On a day when three major products went on saleâ€”a new 24-inch iMac, 12.9 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display, and an Apple TV 4K with a new Siri Remoteâ€”Macworld readers would usually be lining up to preorder and make sure they were among the first to get their hands on the newest Apple devices. As it turns out, more than a few of you didn't buy anything.

T-minus 30 minutes till preorders (we think). What are y'all buying today? â€” Macworld (@macworld) April 30, 2021

When more than half of the respondents to our poll answered no, we were intrigued. We figured the poll would be a healthy mix of the three products, but we weren't expecting a clear majority of Nothing. We know that a lot of you have been waiting for a new iMac, a new Siri Remote was high on everyone's wish list, and the mini LED display is one of Apple's best display innovations in years. And when we dug a little deeper, it appeared that there were a few recurring issues.

We need your help with a story. If you wanted to preorder one of Apple's new devices but didn't why? (None of these? Leave a comment!) â€” Macworld (@macworld) May 1, 2021

Here are a few of the comments that grabbed our eye.

Storage and port shortage

The biggest issue you had was with the storage, particularly with the iMac. Apple only offers 256GB of storage in the $1,299 and $1,499 iMac models, with upgrades starting at $200. That's not a lot of storage for a desktop PCâ€”though to be fair, Apple's $5,999 Mac Pro also starts at 256GB of storageâ€”and many of you felt you were being nickel-and-dimed.

To start iMac out with only 256GB of storage in 2021 is insulting to consumers, and so 2007. pic.twitter.com/WDkyy6kRFe â€” Tim (@timswork) April 30, 2021

I wanted to be in the iMac group. Then Apple decided to get chintzy with the SSD capacities and skimp on ports and such until you get into the $1500 and up range. So I'll stick with what I've got. â€” autigers (@autigers1970) April 30, 2021

Also waiting on the next iMac hopefully with more built-in storage. 2 TB internal is less than my 2015 iMac. â€” Douglas M (@DugMickGee) April 30, 2021

A big part of it is that they're too expensive. Also the lack of USB-A ports, and I do still need Boot Camp. So I'm still wedded to the Intel chip. And I do HATE the nasty, flat keyboard. Ugh. â€” ben_marko (@BobfromCT) May 1, 2021

The entry-level iMac has a pair of Thunderbolt ports, while the higher models have an additional two USB 3 ports. That's a far cry from the veritable bevy of expansion options on the older iMac, which includes six USB ports, ethernet, and an SDXC card slot. Many of you feel that the next iMac will address these issues, so you opted to hold off for now.