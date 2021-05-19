Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes on the 24-inch iMac, AirTag, and more

body>

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it's all about your hot takes. You've been on social media telling us why you didn't but any of Apple's new products. We talk about your comments and respond with a few of our own.

This is episode 741 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Passing on preorders

Apple new 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag, and Apple TV 4K became available for preorder recently. But many of you decided to pass on any of these products. Here's why.

24-inch iMac

A lot of Macworld readers think the new 24-inch iMac is too expensive.

A big part of it is that they're too expensive. Also the lack of USB-A ports, and I do still need Boot Camp. So I'm still wedded to the Intel chip. And I do HATE the nasty, flat keyboard. Ugh. — ben_marko (@BobfromCT) May 1, 2021

So instead I bought more RAM for my existing iMac and will wait for Apple to get its head out of its rear end over these prices for the storage and ports offered. — autigers (@autigers1970) May 1, 2021

Others don't like the way the iMac is configured.

24 inch monitor? After Apple's been selling 27in iMacs and iMac Pros for years? I'll pass on the new iMac. #Apple #iMac. — Greymarch (@Greymarch) April 20, 2021

What the hell?



No Face ID…no 27 version…and *it still has the damn chin*…☹️



AND WHERE THE HELL IS THE ETHERNET PORT?



Sorry, think I'll pass. — Brian Barjenbruch (@43BrianB) April 20, 2021

I wanted an iMac but the M1 processor is dated and with the rumors about an M1X or M2 processor you are buying into the past. — AvanCade (@AvanCadeNL) May 2, 2021

Apple TV 4K

Some were unimpressed with the Apple TV 4K upgrade.

As much as I hate the Apple Remote and no 4K on my HD, I don't hate it enough to pay $170 for a barely upgraded box. I swear they are going to pull an iPad 3 and upgrade it again once the chip situation gets better. — Eugene Kim 김영훈 (@eugeneyk) May 1, 2021

AirTag

Apple new AirTag tracking device doesn't have a hole in it. You can drill your own hole, or you can buy a holder that costs just as much (if not more) than the AirTag itself.

an omission that'll probably create a few billion in accessory revenues in the next 5 years or so — Red (@sposfanatic) May 3, 2021

Foldable iPhone 15

In a recent report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will likely launch a foldable ‌iPhone in 2023. Most of the people who had a thought on this product don't like it.

