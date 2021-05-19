Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes on the 24-inch iMac, AirTag, and more

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it's all about your hot takes. You've been on social media telling us why you didn't but any of Apple's new products. We talk about your comments and respond with a few of our own.

This is episode 741 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 741

You can see the hot take postings mentioned in this podcast listed below.

Passing on preorders

Apple new 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag, and Apple TV 4K became available for preorder recently. But many of you decided to pass on any of these products. Here's why.

24-inch iMac

A lot of Macworld readers think the new 24-inch iMac is too expensive.

Others don't like the way the iMac is configured.

merlin wrightson iMac
victor schleich iMac

Apple TV 4K

Some were unimpressed with the Apple TV 4K upgrade.

AirTag

Apple new AirTag tracking device doesn't have a hole in it. You can drill your own hole, or you can buy a holder that costs just as much (if not more) than the AirTag itself.

vlad neagu airtag

Foldable iPhone 15

In a recent report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will likely launch a foldable ‌iPhone in 2023. Most of the people who had a thought on this product don't like it.


tim stewart folding iPhone


