Celebrate World Password Day by locking down your Apple devices

Get to know Apple's security tools.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Today is World Password Day and if you're using an iPhone—and most likely you are—you have a lot to celebrate. With Face ID, iCloud Keychain, and encryption all over the place, your passwords are as safe as they can be. But just because you have the tools doesn't mean you're using them. Here's how to lock down whatever you have that requires a password.

Get to know two-factor authentication

If you've heard of two-factor authentication but don't quite understand what it is and why you need it, let us tell you everything you need to know about it. And most importantly, why you need to get it set up on your accounts.

Set up 2FA on your Apple device

Apple is beginning to require two-factor authentication for more and more things—like the AirTag trackers, for instance—but more importantly, it's just good sense. Here's how to set up 2FA for your Apple ID and add an important extra level of protection.

Get to know iCloud Keychain

Passwords on your Apple devices go hand in hand with iCloud Keychain, and there's a lot it can do—even if you're using Chrome on a PC. Check out how to learn the ins and outs of iCloud Keychain on all of your devices in our guide.

Support a password manager

We here at Macworld are huge proponents of third-party password managers, and there are several excellent options for Apple users. We love 1Password ($3/month), LastPass ($3/month), and Dashlane ($4/month). If you don't want to commit to a subscription, you can try all three managers for a short time. LastPass offers a free version for a single device, while Dashlane's free tier caps passwords at 50. 1Password doesn't offer a free tier, but it's offering six months free with new signups today.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?