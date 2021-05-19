HomePod adds another default music service but not the one everyone wants

body>

As rumors swirl that Apple is looking to launch a new HiFi tier for Apple Music, subscribers of Deezer will be able to stream high-fidelity tracks to their HomePod or HomePod mini using just their voice.

Deezer has announced that all paid subscribers will be able to select Deezer as their default music service for HomePod and ask Siri to play individual tracks, playlists, and a range of easy-to-remember commands including Deezer's trademark personalized Flow soundtrack. You'll also be able to like, dislike, repeat, and shuffle songs.

Here's how to set Deezer as the default music service on HomePod.

Open the Deezer app.

Tap the Gear icon to open settings.

Tap Connect with HomePod.

Open the Home app.

Tap the House icon and select Home Settings.

Choose your name under People.

Tap Default Service under Media.

Select Deezer.

Now you'll be able to ask Siri to play a song or artist and it will play through the Deezer app. If you pay for Deezer HiFI ($15/month) you'll enjoy lossless quality sound. Apple is rumored to be ready to launch a version of Apple Music that supports high-fidelity streaming possibly as soon as this month.

Deezer is the second service to support default HomePod streaming following Pandora. Spotify is allegedly exploring whether to bring HomePod and Siri support to its app but has yet to announce anything nearly a year after Apple opened up access.