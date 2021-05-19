body>
Apple says the AirTag battery will last about a year. When that time comes, it's really easy to change the battery. AirTag uses a CR2032 battery, the kind of battery often found in remote controls and other handy devices. You can find them in most stores that sell batteries and they cost a couple of bucks each.
In this video, learn how to change the AirTag battery. The instructions are listed below.
- Open the AirTag by placing the white base facing downward. The Apple logo should face you.
- Use two fingers, press down on two points beside the logo.
- Turn the cap counter-clockwise. After the cap turns, you can take it off and change the battery.
- Put the cap back on and turn the cap in the opposite direction to seal it.
