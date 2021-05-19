The next MacBook could have white bezels to match the iMac

Big changes may be on the way.

Just a few days after leaking the news that the next MacBook would come in a variety of colors, Jon Prosser is back with some new information about the rumored machine garnered from a bunch of different sources inside Apple.

First the colors. Prosser claims the new MacBook—which will either be a MacBook Air or a MacBook rebrand—will be very close if not identical to the 24-inch iMac offerings. Prosser says his source saw blue and green models. Prosser claims the new machine will be completely flat and thin and drop the classic tapered design.

There are a couple of other changes as well, according to Prosser. Instead of four circular feet, the new machine apparently has two vertical rubber strips along the bottom of the case. Additionally, the new MacBook will reportedly have full-sized function keys, which means a slightly bigger keyboard and slightly smaller trackpad. And finally, he says the new MacBook will still have just two USB-C ports, but there will be one on each side of the machine.

As far as the screen, Prosser isn't sure how thin the bezels will be doesn't specifically say whether the screen will be 13 inches, but he does report that the bezels will be white to match the iMac. That would be Apple's first laptop with white bezels since the Snow iBook was discontinued in 2006. However, other laptops like the titanium PowerBook G4 and the original MacBook Air had aluminum bezels rather than the black ones Apple currently uses.

Prosser says we can expect this new machine either later this year or early 2022.



Michael Simon

Michael Simon

