PCWorld's May digital magazine: The Surface Laptop 4 is here

In the May issue

This month we benchmark the twice-as-fast Surface Laptop 4. See our 10 essential tools for PC building. Plus, find out why graphics cards cost so much right now.

Other highlights include:

News : AMD's new Ryzen 5000G chips wield Radeon graphics and double the cores. Plus, Android loses a huge innovator as LG quits making phones



: AMD's new Ryzen 5000G chips wield Radeon graphics and double the cores. Plus, Android loses a huge innovator as LG quits making phones Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review: Lenovo drops the mic with its light, fast, and long-lasting ThinkPad

Lenovo drops the mic with its light, fast, and long-lasting ThinkPad HP Envy 14 (2021) review: This budget content-creation laptop does it all

This budget content-creation laptop does it all OnePlus 9 Pro review: Revolutionary display, evolutionary camera

Revolutionary display, evolutionary camera Crucial X6 USB SSD review: Good price, good performance, good design

Good price, good performance, good design Here's How: Another day, another data breach. Here’s how to see if you’ve been exposed. Plus, how to avoid going over your broadband data cap

Video highlights

Watch: The third-generation Amazon Echo Show 10 is the most innovative, the most sophisticated, and the best-sounding smart home hub ever. The brushless motor that spins its 10.1-inch HD display around a 350-degree arc will grab your attention, but you’ll quickly discover many more wonders as you explore its capabilities.

