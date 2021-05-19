PCWorld's May digital magazine: The Surface Laptop 4 is here

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android, iOS, and your web browser.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the May issue

This month we benchmark the twice-as-fast Surface Laptop 4. See our 10 essential tools for PC building. Plus, find out why graphics cards cost so much right now.

Other highlights include:

  • News: AMD's new Ryzen 5000G chips wield Radeon graphics and double the cores. Plus, Android loses a huge innovator as LG quits making phones
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review: Lenovo drops the mic with its light, fast, and long-lasting ThinkPad
  • HP Envy 14 (2021) review: This budget content-creation laptop does it all
  • OnePlus 9 Pro review: Revolutionary display, evolutionary camera
  • Crucial X6 USB SSD review: Good price, good performance, good design
  • Here's How: Another day, another data breach. Here’s how to see if you’ve been exposed. Plus, how to avoid going over your broadband data cap

Video highlights

Watch: The third-generation Amazon Echo Show 10 is the most innovative, the most sophisticated, and the best-sounding smart home hub ever. The brushless motor that spins its 10.1-inch HD display around a 350-degree arc will grab your attention, but you’ll quickly discover many more wonders as you explore its capabilities.

Read your issues on PC or Mac

You can now read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your PCWorld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. Visit using a Chrome browser and you can download our PCWorld desktop reader for offline (or large-screen) reading.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away. 

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!

Have a problem with your subscription or a question to ask? Please send us an email at support@pcworld.zendesk.com.

PCWorld staff

PC World (US online)
